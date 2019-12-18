18 Dec 2019

Dashed hopes: migrant stories from Niger

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Dec 2019 View Original

Many migrants set out from their homes in search of economic opportunity abroad, only to meet brutality, abuse and destitution. Last week Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ursula Mueller, met with West African migrants in Niger, who told of their harrowing experiences. When seeking a better life, they instead met with rape, starvation, beatings and enslavement. But each of them found a way to escape, and each sought the help they needed. On International Migrants Day, here are some of their stories.

