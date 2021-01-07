Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 6 January 2021 - Niger

(Excerpt)

Niger

Lastly, I will share with you an update on the situation in Niger, following the 2 January attacks in two villages of the Tillaberi area. According to local authorities, over 100 people were killed, and more than 25 others were injured.

Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground confirm that a UN inter-agency assessment mission has arrived yesterday in the town of Ouallam to evaluate the situation of people who fled the attacks.

According to the mission’s findings, about 10,600 people have been displaced and a majority of them found refuge in Mangaize village with host families who are already vulnerable. More than 500 displaced children are now out of school.

Urgent needs include food, protection, shelter and non-food items, health care, water, sanitation, hygiene and education. A joint inter-agency mission to assess the situation of the displaced people in Mangaize village and Tondikiwindi district is planned for tomorrow.

In addition to the assessment missions, the UN, along with our humanitarian partners, will support the Government-led response by assisting with the registration of displaced people and the delivery of emergency assistance. Mobile clinics are already set up to strengthen the health-care situation.