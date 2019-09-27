27 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 27 September 2019 - Niger

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 27 Sep 2019

excerpt

Niger

And turning to Niger, we have an update on the impact of heavy rainfall that has affected over 150,000 people in Niger since the beginning of the month. According to authorities, 57 people have died as a result of severe flooding, a number that has not changed in the past weeks. The three hardest‑hit regions are Zinder, Maradi and Agadez. The UN and humanitarian organizations are supporting the Government-led response efforts by providing assistance in shelter and non‑food items, food security, water, sanitation and hygiene.

