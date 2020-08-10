Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Cameroon - Niger - Yemen (10 August 2020)

Cameroon: UN Humanitarian Coordinator condemns aid worker killing

The Humanitarian Coordinator a.i in Cameroon, Siti Batoul Oussein, has in a statement issued over the weekend strongly condemned the killing of an aid worker in the North West region.

Niger: Aid worker killings

In Niger, eight people, including six aid workers, were killed in a brutal armed attack on 9 August in Kouré, 60 kilometres east of the capital, Niamey.

Yemen: SAFER oil tanker

The tragedy in Beirut last week highlights the urgency of resolving the ongoing threat posed by the SAFER oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. This aging vessel is carrying more than 1 million barrels of oil and has had almost no maintenance since 2015.

