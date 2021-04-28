Covid-19 Diaries - A year of pandemic: No one is safe until everyone is safe (April 2021)

Highlights

COVID-19 continues to spread, claiming lives and threatening livelihoods around the world. While fewer children are dying or falling sick, COVID-19 is without doubt a child rights crisis – with the knock-on effects of the pandemic threatening progress for an entire generation.

Throughout the crisis, UNICEF has been working closely with the Government and its partners to step up the response and prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

As well as leading the procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccine, UNICEF, together with WHO and other partners, is helping the country strengthen its cold and supply chains, training health workers, and working with communities in addressing misinformation and building trust in vaccines and in the health systems that deliver lifesaving vaccines.

This edition provides important insights into the impact of the pandemic on children and highlights actions in health; nutrition; education; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); gender-based violence and social protection sectors.