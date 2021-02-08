Niger + 6 more

Covid-19 and the socioeconomic situation of migrants in Niger - Analysis of 4Mi data collected in Niger between July and September 2020

Based on 4Mi survey conducted in Niger between July and September 2020 with 527 migrants (30% women, 70% men), this analysis aims to provide some insights on the profiles of respondents and analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on their mobility, livelihood situation and certain socioeconomic rights, namely: access to health services, sanitation, housing, and education. Key findings include. This quantitative analysis intends to inform a further qualitative research that will be undertaken by OHCHR to provide additional in-depth human rights analysis of the socio-economic impacts on the human rights of migrants in the Agadez region in Niger.

