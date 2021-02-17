Country Profile: Entry Points for the Formulation of a National Adaptation Plan in Uganda

A country profile to support an inclusive, participatory, evidence-based, and gender-responsive National Adaptation Plan process in Uganda. It analyzes the country context, climate change impacts, policies and processes, the institutional setup, development plans and priorities, coordination mechanisms, M&E, climate finance, and other key aspects related to adaptation planning and action. In addition, the profile identifies six entry points to connect Uganda's NAP process to other national and international processes, presenting an opportunity to support an inclusive and participatory NAP process that aligns with economic priorities and risks for adaptation actions, avoids duplication of efforts, and streamlines climate finance to integrate climate and development planning into a multi-stakeholder driven process. This research product was developed by Southern Voices on Adaptation in partnership with EMLI as national implementing partner and SLYCAN Trust as technical partner.