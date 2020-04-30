Community Mobilizers Bring Hope in the Fight Against Coronavirus in Niger

In response to COVID-19 and to support the Government’s actions related to the current pandemic, IOM’s 50 community mobilizers in Niger have boosted their awareness-raising activities to ensure that migrants and host communities are well informed about the coronavirus and that they have the right tools to fight it.

To combat misinformation about migration in one of the main transit countries in West and Central Africa, IOM launched in April 2016 its very first orientation office for migrants in Agadez, Niger, and trained the first group of community mobilizers, often referred to as “MobComs”. Since then, the programme expanded to four other locations across Niger (Arlit, Dirkou, Niamey, Tahoua), and to date, MobComs have sensitized close to 500,000 people on good migration practices.

MobComs seek to ensure that migrants and community members can make informed decisions. Around 90% of the migrants hosted at IOM’s transit centres have heard about IOM’s assistance through a community mobilizer carrying out a sensitization session.

“When we opened the first orientation office for migrants in Agadez, we didn’t fully grasp the impact this initiative would have,” says Azaoua Mahaman, IOM’s Community Outreach Officer who trained the MobComs in the Agadez region. “Over the years, we have seen the MobComs’ role expand and their reputation develop. They are local superstars now,” Azaoua adds.

MobComs are often IOM’s first staff in touch with vulnerable migrants, whether that is in Assamaka, at Niger’s border with Algeria, in ghettos in Agadez, or in one of IOM’s six transit centres across the country. MobComs visit these places regularly to sensitize migrants on different topics, based on current needs. And right now, there is no greater need in Niger than the need for accurate information on COVID-19 and its preventive measures.

“The discussions we have each day with migrants at the transit centres are critical, not only to ensure their physical health, but also their state of mind,” confirms Djibo Abdoulrazak Soumana, one of IOM’s MobComs based in Niamey. “As soon as migrants see the MobCom vests, they run to us for advice,” adds Abdoulrazak.

As the wait for their return home extends, migrants stranded in Niger become increasingly anxious and impatient. The discussions they have with MobComs, along with the psychosocial activities organized at the transit centres, represent a welcome distraction from their routine. “They are reassured by our conversations and sometimes, even by our mere presence,” Abdoulrazak says.

Likewise, in the past few weeks migrants have turned to each other for comfort and words of encouragement, as Abdoulrazak observed. “The coronavirus pandemic united them even more. They look out for each other and remind others of the preventive measures to follow.” This kind of moral support is essential for the more than 2,000 migrants currently being hosted at IOM’s transit centres, and who instead of a couple of weeks, are now having to extend their stay indefinitely.

IOM’s MobComs have been working day in, day out, sensitizing migrants and community members on COVID-19 preventive measures, even before the virus reached Niger on March 19. “These meetings are very helpful for us, especially for when we have to pass on the information to our compatriots in local languages,” says Salif, the leader of the Ivorian community at the transit centre in Niamey. Furthermore, Nigerien MobComs have been developing videos on COVID-19 in local languages, which are widely shared on social media. “Driven by panic, some Nigeriens have blamed migrants for the current pandemic, which has further stigmatized them,” said Azaoua. MobComs frequently check that accurate messages are shared online and on the radio, to eliminate the spread of fake news and any anti-migrant sentiments. “This is a time for solidarity, not malice,” he says.

Even though most MobComs are Nigerien, there are several who come from other countries of origin, such as Nigeria, Liberia and Togo. Many of these MobComs have lived in Niger for a long time and have no intention of going back home any time soon.

Such migrants are also assets for awareness-raising, as they can build trust in their respective migrant communities. Yakubu, for example, one of IOM’s MobComs from Nigeria, regularly sensitizes his compatriots about COVID-19 and its preventive measures, at the transit centres, bus stations and beyond. “People who have experienced migration are best placed to sensitize others about the topic,” said Luca Putteman, IOM’s Regional Awareness Raising Officer with the Regional Office for West and Central Africa in Dakar. “Not only are the MobComs experts in this field, but they have the capacity to relay information in a trusted manner which can be vital during a pandemic.” COVID-19 has so far claimed 14 lives in Niger, where 584 people have tested positive and 97 have been cured, as of April 15. IOM’s Country office in Niger is organizing several awareness-raising activities to provide accurate information about the coronavirus and is actively working with its partners to halt its spread.

The COVID-19 awareness-raising activities in Niger are organized in the framework of *IOM's Migrant Resource and Response Mechanism supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration supported by the European Union.*

This story was written by Monica Chiriac, IOM's Media and Communications Officer in Niger.