Cash and Voucher Assistance in Niger CVA Feasibility Study Key Findings

Methodology

A mixed qualitative and quantitative data gathering was conducted by Plan International in August 2022 in Niger through market survey, Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) in Tillabery (Ouallam and Torodi) and Tahoua regions. A total of 131 traders from the major markets system were interviewed, while a total of 41 FGDs were held separately with women, men, girls, and boys. A total of 16 KIIs were conducted with head of government agencies, humanitarian organizations, Financial Service Providers (FSPs) and other actors in the two regions.

Objectives

The objective of the study was to assess the feasibility of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) programming and market-based modalities to meet the emergency needs of the affected communities in Tillabery (Ouallam and Torodi) and Tahoua with respect to Food Security, Protection, Education, and Livelihoods.

Key Findings

Main issues faced by communities

• Food security has been identified as the main issue by 41% of the FGDs participants.

• According to 27% of the participants, conflict and insecurity are the root of all their problems.

• Unemployment, lack of income, lack of water, poor access to education, and poverty in general were among the problems identified by the participants.