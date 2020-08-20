Niger + 1 more
Cameroon, Niger - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- Floods triggered by heavy rain since June, continue to affect Cameroon and Niger, leading to fatalities, displacement and widespread damage.
- According to UN OCHA, at least 33 people have died in Niger, 9,112 houses and 1,212 farms have been damaged and approximately 88,770 people have been affected across all seven regions.
- In Cameroon, UN OCHA reports more than 5,550 people displaced by the flooding at the end of July in Mayo-Danay Division (Far North Region). Additional humanitarian assistance is needed for those affected in Mayo-Danay.
- Heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Cameroon over the next 24 hours.