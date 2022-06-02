Baseline Study of the Resilience Food Security Activities (RFSAs) in Niger: Final Report, July 2021 | Volume I

This report is a baseline study of three Resilience Food Security Activities (RFSAs) funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (legacy Office of Food for Peace [FFP] in Niger. Part of the Resilience in the Sahel-Enhanced (RISE) initiative, the RFSAs in Niger are: Girma in the Zinder region, implemented by Catholic Relief Services; Hamzari in the Maradi region, implemented by CARE; and Wadata in the Zinder region, implemented by Save the Children. The RFSAs aim to address critical challenges in food security, nutrition, and poverty, and to improve the resilience of households and communities.

The baseline study was conducted by Technical Assistance to Non-governmental Organizations (TANGO) International with its local partner, Bagna Solutions, under the Implementer-Led Evaluation and Learning (IMPEL) Associate Award. The purpose of the study is to provide baseline population-level estimates for a limited number of intermediate but critical outcome indicators as a comparison for the interim performance and final evaluations. Given that the study does not include a qualitative component, survey results are integrated with qualitative data and information from relevant recent studies conducted in Niger—namely, the 2020 USAID RISE I impact evaluation endline and the 2017 performance evaluation of USAID Title II Development Food Assistance Programs (DFAPs) in Niger. Secondary sources were used to gain additional context and understanding of prevailing conditions and perceptions in the RFSA areas and to inform conclusions and recommendations, which were further refined based on feedback received from implementing partners during a series of data utilization workshops.