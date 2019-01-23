23 Jan 2019

African Migration Across the Sahara Is Down

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 23 Jan 2019 View Original

Blog Post by John Campbell

There is extensive media attention given to migration from North Africa to Europe across the Mediterranean. These stories are accompanied by regular reports on the rescue of migrants from sinking boats, issues concerning their reception in Europe, and their impact on European politics. The BBC usefully has called attention to the likely larger and more deadly flow of migrants across the Sahara. The report is primarily based on anecdotes obtained from on-the-ground reporting. Statistics are thin, but the BBC’s conclusions are credible.

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

