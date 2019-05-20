20 May 2019

AF-Niger Disaster Risk Management and Urban Development Project

Report
from World Bank
Published on 17 May 2019

ABSTRACT

The development objective of the Disaster Risk Management and Urban Development Project is to improve Niger’s resilience to natural hazards through selected disaster risk management interventions in targeted project sites and strengthening of Government's capacity to respond promptly and effectively to an eligible crisis or an emergency.The project primarily funds (i) Flood Risk Management Investments (including drainage, irrigation and socio-economic priority infrastructure; flood protection infrastructure; rehabilitation of watersheds); and (ii) Capacity Building for Urban Development and Disaster Risk Management (including for elected officials at local and national levels, municipal services and civil society) in the geographical areas of Niamey, Dosso, Diffa, and Tillabery. A first level restructuring was carried out in March 28, 2016 to amend the Financial Agreement reflecting a change in the institutional arrangements for the Project coordination to the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. A second level restructuring was carried in March 23, 2017 to reallocate funds for the Contingent Emergency Response Component (USD 13.5 million) for the activation of the IDA Immediate Response Mechanism (IRM) to address the negative impact of the 2016 flooding due to heavy summer rains induced by El Niño weather patterns that left more than 92,000 people displaced, according to estimation of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).The second level restructuring includes (a) changes to the results framework to reflect the Mid-Term Review (MTR) recommendations, the Immediate Response Mechanism (IRM) replenishment, and the new activities; and (b) extending the closing date for 12 months until June 30, 2021 to allow for implementation of additional financing activities, and to close the parent credit and AF credit on the same date.

View the project documents

