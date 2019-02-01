Abuja Action Statement: Reaffirmation of the Commitments of the Abuja Action Statement and their Implementation, 28-29 January, 2019, Abuja, Nigeria

Recalling the common purpose and objectives of the Abuja Action Statement of 8 June 2016, the Governments of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, with the participation of a broad range of partners engaged in the response to forced displacement, convened a second Regional Protection Dialogue (RPD 2), on 28-29 January 2019.

Hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria, with the technical facilitation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the RPD 2 was an opportunity to review the protection situation in all four countries, taking stock of progress and examining current challenges with a view to enhancing the response to the urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host communities.

United in their intention to address the root causes of displacement and realize sustainable solutions for those affected by conflict, the Governments of Cameroon,

Chad, Niger and Nigeria:

Reaffirmed the importance of unwavering support to addressing the issues highlighted by the Abuja Action Statement;

Noted the continued volatility of the security situation in the Lake Chad Basin, the persistently high numbers of forcibly displaced and the extent of ongoing protection challenges;

Commended progress on strengthened legislative frameworks, reinforced coordination and dedicated attention to building capacity for meaningful and effective action;

Acknowledged the continued centrality of protection, access to asylum and the principle of non-refoulement, in line with the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of

Refugees, and its 1967 Protocol, relevant international and regional instruments, as well as national laws and policies.

Reiterated the importance of regional efforts to seek solutions to forced displacement, in particular in the context of the momentum created by the African Union’s Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons, marking the 50-year anniversary of the 1969 Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa (OAU Refugee Convention) and the 10-year anniversary of the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention);

Recommended continued joint efforts by political, humanitarian, development and peace actors to address the protection and development needs of affected populations in the Lake Chad Basin and prepare the ground for solutions including sustainable reintegration upon voluntary return.

Recognized the relevance of broad initiatives geared towards the economic and development capacity of the wider region, including the Lake Chad Basin Commission Strategy, the Oslo I and Oslo II Conferences, and other related fora and their potential to alleviate the impact of forced displacement and contribute to the attainment of solutions;

Applauded the significant global developments towards reinforced international burden- and responsibility sharing and the operationalization of comprehensive responses, as set out in the 2018 Global Compact on Refugees, and the practical application of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, as an integral part of the Compact, building on the 2016 New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.

Noted that the broad range of arrangements to support comprehensive responses in specific situations, including through regional and sub-regional collaboration, and responses in support of refugees and local communities, articulated by the Global Compact on Refugees, can also address the plight of IDPs and returnees.

Welcomed the advances made by development actors in support of government-led comprehensive responses and, committed to explore further opportunities to include refugees, IDPs and other affected populations into national and local service delivery;

Underlined the importance of credible data across all areas of action to support evidence-based responses;

Recognized the importance of continuous efforts and opportunities to further expand comprehensive responses, building on whole-of-government, multi-stakeholder engagement at national and local levels, and seeking opportunities for inclusive support to displaced and local populations through well aligned national and local development plans;

Noted the specific role and contribution of Ministries of Budget and Planning of the four countries, to effective planning and budgeting in support of the implementation of the Abuja Action Statement;

Affirmed the importance of feedback and accountability mechanisms to establish transparent linkages between interventions and the benefits resulting for affected populations;

Encouraged the preparation of an updated regional action plan based on national action plans to maximize opportunities for further progress in the five areas outlined in the 2016 Abuja Action the possibility to inform pledges for announcement at the first Global Refugee Forum to be held in Geneva in December 2019Statement, keeping these under active and regular review, with