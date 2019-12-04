$59.4 million requested to respond to humanitarian needs for more than 1.73 million children in Niger

NIAMEY (Niger), 4 December 2019 - UNICEF today released its US$ 4.2 billion 2020 emergency appeal to reach 59 million children with life-saving support in 64 countries across the globe. It is its biggest ask of donors yet, representing 3.5 times the funds requested in 2010. In Niger, UNICEF and partners will need US$59.4 million to deliver critical humanitarian aid in 2020.

"Niger continues to face simultaneous emergencies that are stretching the capacities of the government and humanitarian partners to respond adequately," affirms Félicité Tchibindat, UNICEF Representative in Niger.

An estimated 3.2 million people, including 1.73 million children, are affected by one or more of the crises impacting the Niger, including food insecurity, malnutrition, population displacement, disease outbreaks and natural disasters.

"The situation is exacerbated by instability in neighboring countries, resulting in an influx of thousands of refugees, returnees, internal displaced persons and migrants, all needing access to basic social services for survival" she continues.

As of 31 August 2019, increasing attacks on civilians in the Lake Chad region have prevented 229,000 people in Diffa from returning home. Mounting insecurity along the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali has exacerbated needs in Tillabéri and Tahoua, where nearly 77,000 people are displaced - 43 per cent more than in 2018. A new crisis erupted in April 2019, with over 39,000 people fleeing atrocities in northern Nigeria and arriving in Maradi. Recently, more than 134,000 people have been affected by floods, affecting the regions of Zinder, Diffa, Maradi and Agadez.

In 2020, UNICEF will work with national actors to respond to acute emergencies such as new population movements, but also to strengthen country-wide systems and increase national capacities to mitigate risks and respond to cyclical and chronic emergencies such as the malnutrition crisis. UNICEF will facilitate preparedness and contingency planning, while further integrating humanitarian and development programming, and emphasizing quick transitions to durable solutions.

UNICEF response will increase access and quality of education and comprehensive protection services for crisis-affected children, access to safe water and sanitation. UNICEF will contribute to optimal in-country coordination of humanitarian response by leading the Wash, Education and Nutrition clusters and Child protection sub-cluster, as well as through its technical leadership of the Rapid Response Mechanism.

In 2019, flexible funding enabled UNICEF to respond to chronic and acute needs by delivering an integrated package of services in nutrition, WASH, cholera prevention, education, essential household items, health and child protection, as well as to reinforce in-country response capacities. However, as of 31 August 2019, UNICEF had mobilized USD 24million against the USD 45.9 million needed, which was largely insufficient to respond to the immediate needs of the affected populations.

"We are appealing to international solidarity to help the Niger Government and UNICEF to meet the urgent needs of children and their families and to improve their living conditions in affected areas" concludes Dr. Félicité Tchibindat.

Notes to editors

In 2020, working alongside its partners, UNICEF targets include:

381,700 children to be treated for severe acute malnutrition

110,000 children to be immunized against measles

95,000 people to have access to safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene

415,000 people at risk of waterborne diseases have access to hygiene kits and sensitization

100,000 children have access to lifesaving health interventions through fixed, mobile and community-based activities

30,500 children accessing psychosocial support, including though child-friendly spaces

34,400 crisis-affected out-of-school children accessing education and 113,000 children receiving individual learning materials

143,500 people affected by conflict or natural disasters receiving essential household items

In the first 8 months of 2019:

Nearly 207,000 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition received therapeutic feeding and nearly 317,000 children were vaccinated against measles.

Nearly 389,000 people at risk of waterborne diseases received hygiene kits or benefited from hygiene promotion and sensitization campaigns.

Over 24,000 children under 5 years gained access to life-saving health services through fixed, mobile and community-based activities.

More than 30,000 children received learning materials, 11,853 crisis-affected children were supported with access to education, and teacher training on psychosocial support was critical to improving normalcy for over 20,500 children who have experienced violence and displacement.

More than 2,700 children benefited from direct psychosocial support.

Under UNICEF technical leadership, the Rapid Response Mechanism delivered multi-sectoral assistance, including essential household and shelter items, to nearly 48,000 people.

Niger Humanitarian Action for Children appeal can be found here: https://www.unicef.org/appeals/niger.html

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.