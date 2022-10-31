WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

2,440 mt of food assistance distributed (covering the September-December school feeding period)

USD 15.6 m six months (October 2022 - March 2023) net funding requirements, representing 61 percent of total

305,307 people assisted* in September 2022 *Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

On September 28, WFP and 7 smallholder farmers’ (SHF) organizations set up a farmers’ market in the capital to commercialize and visibilize their products. The event encouraged consumers to purchase directly from the producer and include vegetables in their diets.

WFP promoted the establishment of commercial ties between SHF and the private sector to increase sustainability, strengthen capacities and contribute to greater income and food security. As a result, a farmer organization assisted by WFP sold 29 mt of red beans and 72 mt of black beans.

In September, WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology installed two production plants in the municipalities of Waspam and Siuna in the Autonomous Region of the Northern Caribbean Coast to produce organic inputs, like worm castings, and organic fertilizers. These plants will make it easier for smallholder farmers’ families to access organic inputs overcoming the challenges posed by rising inflation and the global food price crisis.

WFP supported 752 smallholder farmers (45 percent women) to establish 521 hectares of beans and 29 hectares of maize to promote food security through increased food production. Moreover, WFP encouraged beneficiaries to grow climate-resistant sorghum, coffee, pineapple, and plantain as a climate change adaptation measure and diversify beneficiaries’ sources of incomes.

As part of the agricultural microinsurance programme, in September, 11 SHFs received USD 1,812 in payouts for crop losses. This initiative protects SHF by transferring risk to the insurance company while promoting agricultural investment and enhances crop quality.

In addition, WFP coordinated the implementation of the module on disaster risk management of the Community Diploma. The diploma, which is implemented with a local university, aims to strengthen the adaptive capacities of ten Indigenous communities in Waspam and Río Coco for improved food security and nutrition.