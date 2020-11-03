WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

USD 68.4 m total requirements

184,366 people assisted September 2020

Operational Updates

• The Government of Nicaragua conducted a country-wide emergency drill, with national institutions and members of civil society, to simulate responses to events like a hurricanes, earthquakes and tsunami, as part of regular efforts to improve the country’s preparedness. To support such efforts, WFP trained members of 72 national institutions integrating the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Response (SINAPRED). The support focused on the use of digital tools for gathering information in real-time for faster and more effective response during disasters. Strengthening national capacity is key to advise decisionmaking in the event of an emergency.

• WFP assisted SINAPRED and the national institute of geological studies in designing a methodology to map areas’ level of risk based on hazard, exposure, vulnerability, response capacity and population characteristics, in order to inform risk management at national level.

• WFP continued to support female and male smallholder farmers, reaching 907 people in the month of September. WFP promoted the construction of water reservoirs and supplied farmers with cisterns, filters, and pumps to encourage climate-resilient agriculture.

• Since schools remain open, WFP continues delivering school meals to 183,450 pre- and primary children in some of the poorest and most remote areas of the country, with limited infrastructure, rampant poverty, and high prevalence of indigenous communities.