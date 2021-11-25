WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 2.0 m six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 18% of total

262,855 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

In October, WFP continued supporting Nicaragua's emergency response posthurricanes Eta and Iota by scaling-up the school feeding programme. This month, 203,754 children (48 percent girls) from 2,501 schools located in communities affected by Eta and Iota were assisted.

With regional support, WFP carried out a systematization of experiences of the national School Feeding Program (SFP), in response to hurricanes Eta and Iota as shock-responsive social protection. During this month, interviews were conducted at national and territorial levels, and 14 schools were visited in Jinotega and the North Atlantic Coast Autonomous Region (RACCN).

As a part of The Ministry of Women’s (MINIM) Annual Operational Plan (AOP), supported by WFP, 150 bakery kits and 150 cooking kits were distributed to women entrepreneurs and mothers that had multiple births. Along with the kits, these women receive training to start a business and generate their own income as an economic empowerment initiative.

In October, WFP trained 34 staff from multiple government institutions in data collection through digital tools. This aims to improve the quality and timeliness of data collected by the Government and in joint programs, supporting efficient project monitoring.

WFP partnered with FAO and UNFPA on a campaign to celebrate the role of rural women in food production. In this context, the organizations held a webinar on economic and social empowerment opportunities for rural women, aimed at sharing experiences and key findings on the rights and productive role of rural women in food systems.

Additionally, WFP’s gender specialist continued strengthening capacities of WFP staff, in-field offices, and smallholder farmer organizations. Through weekly online training, this process aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the empowerment of women in farmer organizations and promote the implementation of gender-sensitive activities.

In October, eight local smallholder farmer organizations received validation by WFP Head Quarters’ (HQ) Food Safety and Quality Unit (SCOQ). This process allows smallholder farmer organizations to be become food providers for WFP’s programmes, opening the door to a stable, formal market with fair prices for their production.