WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

USD 68.4 m total requirements

125,609 people assisted October 2020

Operational Updates

• On October 31, Eta formed in the Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted that Eta would develop into a hurricane, making landfall in Nicaragua's Northern Caribbean Coast (RACCN) the first week of November, possibly resulting in significant flash flooding, river overflows and life-threatening displacement of high ground areas. WFP in coordination with the Government prepositioned 80 MT of food, mobile storage units, TEC and biosecurity equipment for COVID-19. As part of preparedness efforts, two teams from Managua were sent to Bilwi and Siuna SubOffices.

• In October, WFP supported 1,362 smallholder farmers, including rural and periurban families with vegetable gardens. Of these, WFP facilitated 76 farmers with seeds and fertilizer, leading to 180 hectares of maize and beans. WFP technicians also visited 110 parcels to assess staple crops' growth (bean, rice, corn, maize and sorghum) and identified ways to improve farmers' capacities to increase crop production. Likewise, WFP continued to support agricultural diversification by supplying fruit plants, bee kits and honey production training workshops to contribute to income-generation and farmers' dietary diversity, reducing the dependency on staple grains and increasing farmer's resiliency.

• WFP dispatched maize, rice, vegetable oil, cereal, dates and beans to schools in Jinotega and RACCN as part of the national school feeding programme. Pre- and primary school children will benefit of hot and nutritious school meals in some of the country's poorest and most remote areas, extremely vulnerable to natural events, and with a high prevalence of indigenous communities.

• WFP participated to the launch of the communication strategy to communities on disaster risk reduction - jointly with UNICEF and WHO - and the inauguration of the National Institute for Emergency Preparedness (Inpae), during which was praised by the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Response to Disasters (SINAPRED) for the 2020 Peace Nobel Price recently received.