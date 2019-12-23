23 Dec 2019

WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Download PDF (241.21 KB)

In Numbers

182,000 m people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• With the end of the school year approaching, WFP supported the last distribution of meals of 2019, working together with the Ministry of Education (PINE/MINED). During this month, WFP reached 182,000 pre- and primary schoolchildren with school meals every day in some of the most remote and poorest communities in the Northern Autonomous Caribbean Coast (RACCN) and Jinotega. The ration included fortified rice, therefore providing an additional boost of micronutrient to these school boys and girls.

• WFP continued its effort to strengthen farmer organisations on good agricultural practices, plague management and harvest estimation in maize, beans, coffee, vegetables and cocoa throughout the country.
This will serve farmers as learning mechanisms to increase their productive abilities.

• With the aim of strengthening the water access in the most vulnerable communities in the country, WFP established new water harvesting systems in three farmer organisations. These systems will allow farmers to obtain the necessary watering needs to increase their yields for the next harvesting season, thus, creating a more resilient population.

• Besides providing technical assistance to the female and male farmers, WFP is in the process of procuring a total of 260 MT of beans from a farmer organisation to support the School Feeding Programme. This purchase will allow both female and male smallholder farmers to increase their sales, incentivising their local economy, as well as providing school children with their daily meals. This purchase is expected to arrive within the last days of December 2019 and will be distributed at the beginning of 2020.

