WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 15.1 m six months (June-November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 63% of total

205,751 people assisted* in May 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP is taking an innovative approach to disaster risk reduction by introducing insurance at the micro and macro level. In May, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, WFP increased the Government’s Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility’s insurance policy. In the event of a major disaster, WFP would receive a proportional payout to be directed towards school feeding and other shock-responsive social protection programmes.

• WFP has launched a pilot project with three smallholder farmer (SHF) organizations leveraging the production of biofortified beans for the school feeding programme; so far, 208 hectares have been planted. WFP is also supporting the production of 994 hectares of red beans and 784 hectares of maize, while also linking four SHF organizations with Walmart to plant 141 hectares of black beans for exports.

• WFP continues actively supporting The Ministry of Women’s expansion to the Caribbean Coast, a region with high levels of inequality and gender-based violence. Jointly with the Ministry of Women, WFP carried out training on different gender-related topics, including human rights and disability (120 participants with disabilities in 4 departments) and gender policy and equity (122 public servants in 4 departments). Workshops on family relations, domestic labor and women’s rights were also held with Indigenous people of the Caribbean Coast.

• WFP continues working with the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention to Disasters to compile lessons learned in the emergency response to Hurricanes Eta and Iota to support the design of evidence-based actions for preparedness and response to future disasters. In May, 8 interviews and 11 focus groups were conducted in Jinotega and Tola, and additional workshops were also held with nine government institutions that participated in the emergency response.

• WFP partnered with the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology to provide 23 trainings on agricultural practices, use of biofertilizers and livestock management for smallholder farmers who received seeds and livestock to contribute to the recovery of their livelihoods