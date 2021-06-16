WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.1 million Net Funding Requirements

505,710 people assisted May 2021

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP continued supporting Nicaragua's emergency response postHurricanes Eta and Iota. With the Ministry of Education (MINED), and the National System for Prevention, Mitigation and Response to Disasters (SINAPRED), WFP completed the distribution of take-home rations consisting of a 15-day supply for three people of oil, rice, beans, and flour (or corn, depending on the area) to affected families with kids in school. The one-time distribution in Jinotega,

Nueva Segovia, Rivas, and North Caribbean Autonomous Region (RACCN) benefits 64,023 families (192,069 people) with food packages while efforts are directed towards the first agricultural cycle. Since the affected areas include indigenous communities, WFP also produced pamphlets in Spanish and Misquito to promote healthy diets and safe food-handling behaviours.

• As the school-feeding scale up is ongoing,

WFP also assisted about 199,100 children (48% girls) from 2,400 schools located in communities impacted by Eta and Iota. The supply of both, the regular and the additional hot school meal, reduces households' food insecurity and nutritional deficiencies and helps access education and human capital development as communities recover from the Hurricanes.

• Additionally, in May, WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) delivered seeds, bio-inputs, tools to 4,270 families (10,381 people), Another 5,100 packages will be delivered in June. WFP also provided informative material in Spanish and Misquito, with information on the programme and technical guidance to improve their productive capacities and income.

• Furthermore, in May, WFP continued to strengthen its coordination and collaboration with other field actors. As part of these efforts, WFP's nutrition specialist trained Gruppo di Volontariato Civile’s staff (GVC) based in RACCN on healthy diets; personal hygiene, anaemia; pillars of food security and nutrition; malnutrition; and feeding of children under six years of age. This is a strategic partnership to spread technical knowledge and expertise since GVC will replicate this training in the communities they are present.

• Extreme rainfall and heavy winds annually threaten smallholder farmers' crops and food security. To increase their resilience, WPF started a pilot to assist five smallholder farmers' organizations, 350 smallholder farmers (41% women), with agricultural insurance. The value chains covered under the insurance scheme are staple grains (rice, beans and maize) and vegetables (tomatoes, potatoes, onions, bell peppers). WFP also assisted 26 farmers organizations with the acquisition of assets, inputs, materials and tools for the 2021 agricultural cycle, which will begin with the onset of rains.

• For the first time, WFP implemented Livelihoods Assessments at the municipal level in Waspam and Prinzapolka, municipalities impacted by Eta and Iota and with a high level of vulnerability. Forty-eight villagers (50% women) from the different communities in the municipalities, including indigenous communities, participated in the assessments. The products of this activity including maps and calendars will be key in the design of prevention and response measures to multi-hazards, tailored to local needs. Following the Diagnoses, three communities were visited to ensure prioritization and ownership by communities.