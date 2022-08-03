WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

2,374.5 mt of food assistance distributed (covering the May-July school feeding period)

USD 11.3 m six months (July - December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 53% of total

304,731 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Update

On 1 July, Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall in Nicaragua. In coordination with the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Response to Disasters, WFP activated its emergency response preparedness protocol immediate food assistance for affected populations was required. Emergency response teams and telecommunication equipment were mobilized to the North and South Autonomous Caribbean Coast Region, and Siuna. Although it appears damage was not severe, Bonnie’s effects on agricultural production are being evaluated.

Potential crop loss linked to Tropical Storm Bonnie poses risks for food security, as it could further reduce agricultural production capacity at an already challenging time due to the high prices of fertilizers and agricultural inputs. WFP is prepared to support early recovery efforts in coordination with the Government.

WFP assisted 1,908 vulnerable families in Jinotega, Matagalpa, Nueva Segovia, Madriz, and the Dry Corridor with agricultural inputs packages to establish home vegetable gardens. Of these, 600 were assisted in coordination with cooperating partners Catholic Relief Services and WeWorld-GVC. These packages aim to increase the economic resilience of vulnerable families, making them less dependent on volatile markets, which is particularly relevant during the current global food price crisis. The package delivery is also accompanied by training on composting, vegetable garden management, and gender-based violence.