WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

USD 3.1 million six-month net funding requirements

220,151 people assisted June 2021

Operational Updates

In June, WFP continued supporting Nicaragua's emergency response postHurricanes Eta and Iota with the scale-up of the school feeding programme and the delivery of take-home rations. This month, 202,800 children (48 percent girls) from 2,400 schools located in communities impacted by Eta and Iota were assisted with two nutritious hot meals. The close and ongoing communication and coordination with the Ministry of Education (MINED) continues to be key to the distribution of food and materials.

In June, WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) continued delivering seeds, bio-inputs, small livestock and tools to over 4,500 families (over 23,100 people). WFP also provided informative material about the programme in Spanish and Miskito and technical guidance to improve their productive capacities, income and knowledge on food security, gender and resilience.

WFP carried out structural repairs in 11 school kitchens affected by Eta and Iota. Significant damage to the kitchen infrastructure in these schools posed food safety risks as well as risks for the mothers who volunteer to cook school meals. By carrying out these repairs, WFP ensures the safe and ongoing implementation of the school meal programme.

As part of its school feeding activity, WFP is also building water-harvesting systems, kitchens storage areas and handwashing stations in schools in the North Caribbean region. Improvements in infrastructure provide schools with increased resilience to climate change and extreme weather conditions, while also enabling COVID-19 prevention through WASH facilities.

In June, WFP continued working with SINAPRED to enhance their emergency response capacity by facilitating IT equipment including laptops, tablets and high-frequency radios. Additionally, WFP has put together a list of proposed actions to enhance emergency preparedness in the case of an atypically strong hurricane season.

A gender specialist provided training to staff of local institutions and indigenous leaders of the Waspan municipality (61 percent female) on the integration of gender perspective and food safety risk management. WFP also continued working with the Ministry of Women (MINIM) to draft the WFP-MINIM 2021-2023 Strategic Plan.

As a part of WFP’s actions to generate evidence that can inform decision-making and inform future food security initiatives, WFP is launching several studies. These include studies on the linkages between women empowerment and food security as well as the supply chain and social participation of the school feeding programme.