23 Jul 2019

WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
In Numbers

USD 5.2 m six months net funding requirements

178,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

  • Under the School Feeding Programme, WFP and the Ministry of Education (PINE/MINED) reached 178,000 pre- and primary school children with school meals every day in some of the most remote and poorest communities in the Northern Autonomous Caribbean Coast (RACCN) and Jinotega. The programme provides much-needed support, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to nutritious food and at the same time providing incentives for children to stay in school.

  • WFP continued to strengthen the capacities of its assisted farmers by providing training on production techniques, good farming practices and pest and crop management to improve their yields. All of this promotes economic and climate resilience.

  • To mitigate the impacts of the looming crisis on food production and commercialization, WFP signed operational plans with fourteen farmer organizations for 2019 to implement activities on production recovery, marketing strategies, and smallholder capacities.

  • WFP participated in a workshop on Unmanned Air Units in Humanitarian Aid in El Salvador to improve the mechanisms of providing the Government institutions with technical assistance in disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

  • WFP worked together with UNICEF, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention of Disasters (SINAPRED) on the design of a communication strategy for 2019 related to food insecurity activities.

