WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 3.1 million six-month net funding requirements

350,000 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP continued supporting Nicaragua's emergency response post-Hurricanes Eta and Iota by scaling-up the school feeding programme and distributing take-home rations. This month, 202,816 children (48 percent girls) from 2,483 schools located in communities affected by Eta and Iota were assisted with two nutritious hot meals. As part of its school feeding activity, WFP continues building water-harvesting systems, kitchen storage areas and handwashing stations in schools in the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region (RACCN). Improvements in infrastructure increase schools’ resilience to climate change and extreme weather conditions, while also enabling COVID-19 prevention through WASH facilities.

• WFP delivered 914,795 kitchen supplies and 5,170 desks to local delegations of the Ministry of Education, who will distribute the items to 2,430 schools in Jinotega, Nueva Segovia and the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region (RACCN). These items will contribute to improving safe food preparation.

• In July, WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) continued delivering seeds, bio-inputs, small livestock and tools to 448 families as well as 800 additional rice vouchers, distributed in Las Minas, a hurricane-affected area with strong rice demand. WFP also provided informative material about the programme in Spanish and Miskito and technical guidance to improve productive capacities, income and knowledge on food security, gender, and resilience.

• In the context of producers’ limitations to plant during the primera planting season due to delayed rainfall, WFP enabled 11 smallholder farmer organizations in Matagalpa, Estelí and Jinotega to plant approximately 2,143 hectares of corn and beans. These food staples protect food security in vulnerable areas and provide a critical source of income for farmers.

• WFP has provided 2,981 vulnerable families with seeds, fertilizer and farming tools to establish vegetable gardens. By growing fresh vegetables and fruits, families can diversify their production during a period of adversity due to below-average rainfall and continued effects of hurricanes Eta and Iota.

• In July, WFP continued to strengthen its collaboration with other field actors. WFP’s nutrition and gender experts delivered workshops on health and nutrition to local indigenous leaders, WFP staff and key government institutions, including the Ministry of Women (MINIM) and INTA.

• WFP held a working session with the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention (SIAPRED) to support the incorporation of a gender focus to its Needs and Damages Assessment.

• WFP and SINAPRED are also working with a local business to create a natural disaster risk reduction and integral management communications plan that integrates the linkages between emergency response, gender and food safety. Through audiovisual content, this plan aims to influence the behavior of populations affected by natural disasters.

• WFP provided INTA with assistance to set up internet connectivity for their offices in Siuna,

Bilwi and Waspán, enabling improved communications at a country-wide level. In addition, WFP contributed to the basic equipment of 14 community brigades located in areas with a high recurrence of disasters, with the distribution of 71 protective gear and lighting tools, 75 fire extinguishing tools and 6 first aid tools.