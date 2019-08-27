WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

USD 787 k six months net funding requirements

178,000 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• Under the School Feeding Programme, WFP and the Ministry of Education (PINE/MINED) reached 178,000 school children in some of the most remote and deprived communities in the Northern Autonomous Caribbean Coast (RACCN) and Jinotega. The programme ensures uninterrupted access to nutritious food and it’s an incentive for children to stay in school.

• WFP concluded a workshop to strengthen the capabilities of the technical school feeding team, prioritizing topics such as Monitoring and Evaluation, Social Protection, Nutrition Sensitive Programs, and Reporting, among others.

• The WFP’s Logistics Unit, in coordination with the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention of Disasters (SINAPRED), developed a training workshop on Supply Chain, Warehouse Management and Food Safety Management. The workshop focused on the level of preparation and ability to provide efficient and timely responses to any emergency, considering the recurrence of natural phenomena in the whole territory.

• WFP provided training to smallholder farmers in agronomic management for corn, beans and rice.

• WFP accompanied SINAPRED in the implementation of the "Livelihood Diagnosis for Seasonal Multi--hazard Planning" to provide government institutions with technical assistance in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation. This diagnosis follows the Seasonal Livelihood Planning (SLP) methodology, which strengthens the design, planning and implementation of longer-term resilience-building programmes allowing for the reduction of vulnerability to food insecurity of populations prone to disasters.

• To strengthen the production capacities of smallholder farmers, WFP monitored the corn and bean plantation process in 5 farmer organizations to understand the production process and promote the use of grains for seeds and commercialization. WFP also monitored the production of biofortified beans, as part of a study on the “Impact of Consumption of Biofortified Beans on Children's Anaemia”.