WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 0.5 m six months (February -July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 94% of total

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP held its planning staff retreat. It was a great opportunity to look back on 2021, reflect on WFP’s achievements, challenges and the road that lies ahead.

• In January, WFP with the Ministry of the Family continued supporting Nicaragua's recovery post-hurricanes Eta and Iota by delivering food packages to 415 vulnerable elders and their families in Bilwi and Siuna, both hurricane-affected areas.

• WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA for its Spanish acronym) also delivered agricultural and livelihood packages to 3,000 people in the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region (RACCN for its Spanish acronym) and Jinotega. Packages included bean, vegetable, plantain seeds and plants, as well as bio inputs. These packages support the recovery of livelihoods in areas affected by adverse climate conditions, with a strong focus on indigenous populations, which represent 60 percent of all beneficiaries.

• In January, WFP carried out two important consultation processes with beneficiaries.

The first, aimed to identify communication channels to establish a feedback mechanism, was carried out in 35 communities with 62 percent participation of women and 50 percent participation of indigenous populations. The second process allowed WFP to validate the needs and informed consent for the implementation of a livelihood recovery programme in remote indigenous aquatic communities in Prinzapolka and Bilwi, giving beneficiaries a leading voice in the design and implementation of WFP’s actions.

• Moreover, WFP with the support of 26 smallholder organizations carried out an evaluation of the achievements under its 2021 annual operative plan and began the 2022 planning process to define which activities will be implemented in line with smallholder farmers’ needs. These include innovative actions like the scale-up of an agricultural micro insurance pilot and the provision of climate and market information through text messages, both aimed at empowering farmers and increasing their climatic and economic resilience.

• Furthermore, 79 vegetable gardens were established in January as a part of an initiative to increase vulnerable families’ access to nutritious food and provide them with a source of income. With over half of the benefiting families led by women, this also aims to increase women’s autonomy and decision-making power.

• As a part of its nutrition-sensitive activities,

WFP trained field technicians from 23 smallholder farmer organizations on the use of a nutrition flipchart, which aims to provide smallholder farmers and their families with insights to adopt healthy eating practices.