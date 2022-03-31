Nicaragua
WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, February 2022
In Numbers
USD 1.7 m six months (March -August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 85% of total
219,063 people assisted in FEBRUARY 2022
Operational Context
Nicaragua has been experiencing economic decline due to constant socio-political crisis, which continues to place it as one of the poorest countries in Latin America.
Undernourishment has improved, yet the prevalence of chronic undernutrition is 17 percent and rates are higher in some regions, up to 30 percent. Additionally, obesity and malnutrition are on the rise.
Nicaragua is vulnerable to recurrent natural hazards, ranking 20th in the World Risk Report (2020). Food insecurity is closely related to poverty, frequent natural hazards, and the effects of climate change.
Agriculture accounts for 17 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and is the primary source of livelihoods for 90 percent of the rural population. Women farmers face higher challenges to access agricultural markets due to the persistence of structural gender inequality in terms of participation in agricultural activities, land ownership, and access to farming resources in rural areas.
WFP supports the Government’s Zero Hunger efforts by strengthening national social protection programmes, fostering disaster risk reduction and food security of smallholder farmers. WFP has been present in Nicaragua since 1971.
Operational Updates
WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology delivered agricultural and small livestock packages to 17,500 people in the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region (RACCN) Jinotega and Nueva Segovia. Packages include vegetables, fruits, bio-fertilizers, pigs, sheep, and goats.
These packages support the recovery of livelihoods in areas affected by adverse climate conditions, focusing on Indigenous populations, representing 60 percent of all beneficiaries.
WFP partnered with the Ministry of the Family to contribute to the food security of elders and their families, delivering 254 food packages in RAACN and Matagalpa.
WFP and the Ministry of Women (MINIM, for its Spanish acronym) finalized their joint 2022 Annual Operational Plan outlining 2022 priorities and activities. These include capacity strengthening for public servants on food security and nutrition, gender and climate change, focusing on expanding MINIM’s services to the Caribbean Coast, an underserved, remote part of the country with a large percentage of Indigenous populations and high levels of food insecurity. The plan also contemplates the development of a chatbot to provide women with information on violence prevention and other topics.
In February, WFP carried out an internal survey to evaluate staff’s knowledge and training gaps on gender. The results will guide WFP’s gender training plan in 2022.
To promote a nutritious and diverse diet, WFP created a recipe booklet to encourage the consumption of vegetables in vulnerable families. In February, five focal groups were carried out to validate the contents of the booklets.
Under its risk reduction activity, WFP began an evaluation of the state of meteorological stations located in the Dry Corridor, an area heavily affected by drought. This will allow WFP to support managing institutions, enabling the provision of weather information, key for production in this area. A telecommunications tower was also installed in Waspam as a part of WFP’s plan to improve telecommunications for emergency response in the Caribbean Coast.
In February, 7 trainings on production, disaster risk reduction, food security and resilience were delivered to 438 beneficiaries under a joint Catholic Relief Services (CRS) - WFP livelihood recovery programme.