WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, February 2022

USD 1.7 m six months (March -August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 85% of total

219,063 people assisted in FEBRUARY 2022

Operational Context

Nicaragua has been experiencing economic decline due to constant socio-political crisis, which continues to place it as one of the poorest countries in Latin America.

Undernourishment has improved, yet the prevalence of chronic undernutrition is 17 percent and rates are higher in some regions, up to 30 percent. Additionally, obesity and malnutrition are on the rise.

Nicaragua is vulnerable to recurrent natural hazards, ranking 20th in the World Risk Report (2020). Food insecurity is closely related to poverty, frequent natural hazards, and the effects of climate change.

Agriculture accounts for 17 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and is the primary source of livelihoods for 90 percent of the rural population. Women farmers face higher challenges to access agricultural markets due to the persistence of structural gender inequality in terms of participation in agricultural activities, land ownership, and access to farming resources in rural areas.

WFP supports the Government’s Zero Hunger efforts by strengthening national social protection programmes, fostering disaster risk reduction and food security of smallholder farmers. WFP has been present in Nicaragua since 1971.

