WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, December 2019

Operational Updates

• With the aim of increasing farmers' climatic and economic resilience to shocks, WFP continued its efforts of strengthening smallholder farmer's productive capacities through training in soil and water conservation, as well as agricultural management of beans and cocoa for 235 farmers (38% women) from 3 farmer organizations. This will allow farmers to increase their crop productivity through more efficient mechanisms of resource management.

• In December, farmer organizations continued to place productive assets among their members, meant for irrigation and land fertilization, as an effort to enhance their agricultural productivity.

This allows farmers to increase their yields by applying better agricultural practices with more productive assets.

• As part of WFP's efforts to protect the livelihoods and the food security of smallholder farmers in the targeted communities, WFP supported the establishment of bio-intensive plots for 19 smallholder farmers (58% women). The plots were established with the support of farmer organizations, with women specifically supplied with tool bundles, vegetable seeds and fertilizers.

In addition to this, WFP provided productive assets to another 5 farmer organizations, supporting 139 farmers (47% women) in the form of eco-stoves, water-collection tanks and water filters. All these efforts contribute to market vitality and the development of farmer's communities.

• Continuing the efforts to provide food assistance to populations affected by shocks, WFP accompanied the National System for Emergency and Disaster Prevention (SINAPRED), Government institutions and the Academia in the baseline analysis of geo-spatial data collected from 29 municipalities located in the dry corridor of the Country. This effort will allow WFP and the Government to design risk mappings of the most vulnerable populations to food insecurity and natural hazards.