WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, December 2018
In Numbers
US$ 3.1 m six months (December 2018 - May 2019) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
WFP continued to strengthen the capacities of its assisted farmers associated in farmer organizations (FOs) to promote resilience-building, enhance their commercialization skills, productivity and to improve their food security status. WFP and its partner, the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), advanced efforts to introduce more resilient seed varieties in the Dry Corridor. These require less water and can therefore better adapt to the impacts of the frequent dry spells. At the same time, women farmers received training and support in myriad areas such as post-harvest management.
A lack of dietary diversity and poor nutritional habits have been identified as a widespread issue amongst female and male farmers. Hence, WFP provided training on good nutritional habits to promote dietary diversity and nutrition awareness among WFP assisted FO members.
In December, WFP initiated the building of kitchens and storage rooms in nine schools in the department of Jinotega, contributing to the Government-led school feeding programme. These infrastructure projects will bring much needed support to the schools and their communities, generating safe and hygienic environments for food preparation and consumption.
School Feeding is the largest national social protection programme in Nicaragua. WFP supports its implementation, reaching over 165,000 pre- and primary schoolchildren with daily school meals. The school feeding programme guarantees uninterrupted access to nutritious food and at the same time provides incentives for children to stay in school. At times of economic hardship, the programme alleviates the food burden and economic pressures at home, preventing low-income households from adopting negative coping strategies, such as removing children from school.