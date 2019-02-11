WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

US$ 3.1 m six months (December 2018 - May 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

WFP continued to strengthen the capacities of its assisted farmers associated in farmer organizations (FOs) to promote resilience-building, enhance their commercialization skills, productivity and to improve their food security status. WFP and its partner, the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), advanced efforts to introduce more resilient seed varieties in the Dry Corridor. These require less water and can therefore better adapt to the impacts of the frequent dry spells. At the same time, women farmers received training and support in myriad areas such as post-harvest management.

A lack of dietary diversity and poor nutritional habits have been identified as a widespread issue amongst female and male farmers. Hence, WFP provided training on good nutritional habits to promote dietary diversity and nutrition awareness among WFP assisted FO members.