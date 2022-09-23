WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

2,440 mt of food assistance distributed (in 2022)

USD 15.4 m six months (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 60% of total

305,301 people assisted* in August 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• WFP inaugurated its Humanitarian Hub on 17 August. Located in the North Autonomous Region of the Caribbean Coast (RACCN, for its Spanish acronym), the Hub enables WFP and other United Nations agencies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization, UNOPS and UNICEF to provide lifesaving and life-changing assistance to this vulnerable, disaster-prone area. The Hub also aims to promote economic development in Bilwi and surrounding communities through the procurement of local goods and services.

• In August, WFP began providing assistance to four new smallholder farmer organizations in the Dry Corridor. WFP now assists 31 organizations with multiple services that support production, governance, and sustainability, including the provision of agricultural assets and inputs; water and soil management assets; technical assistance with sustainable agricultural practices; climate information and agricultural microinsurance; and gender and nutrition training.

• WFP finalized two studies that aim to shed light on the linkages between gender and food security. The first one looked into women’s empowerment and its contribution to food systems and food security and nutrition. The second study focused on understanding women smallholder farmers’ concept of happiness and its relationship with the dimensions of women’s empowerment. Both studies are under review and will be published in late 2022 to inform WFP project development and contribute to evidence-based interventions.

• WFP installed 26 water-harvesting systems in schools in the Dry Corridor. Also fitted with water filters, these systems will allow schools in this drought-stricken area to collect and store rainwater for the safe preparation of school meals for children, increased hygiene, and human consumption.