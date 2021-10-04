WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 1 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

233,358 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP continued supporting Nicaragua's emergency response post-hurricanes Eta and Iota by scaling-up the school feeding programme. This month, 202,816 children (48 percent girls) from 2,483 schools located in communities affected by Eta and Iota were assisted with two nutritious hot meals. Additionally, a total of 79,023 take-home food packages were delivered between February and July to support food security of impacted families in the aftermath of the emergency.

• In August, WFP and the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) delivered 2,500 maize vouchers in RACCN and Jinotega, completing the delivery of 12,683 productive vouchers, including seeds or small livestock, bioinputs, and tools to families in hurricane-affected areas. WFP also provided families with informative material about the programme in Spanish and Miskito and technical guidance to improve productive capacities, income and knowledge on food security, gender, and resilience.

• WFP is preparing to implement a project to enable the production of beans with a higher zinc and iron content. In coordination with INTA, smallholder farmers will receive high quality biofortified bean seeds, the produce of which will be provided to the school feeding programme, improving the nutritional value of the meals for school-aged children while providing a stable source of income for farmers.

• In August, WFP continued to strengthen capacities in the field. WFP’s nutrition expert delivered training on healthy nutrition and food hygiene to 11 farmer organizations and WFP field staff. Moreover, WFP’s nutrition and gender expert delivered a workshop on good nutrition practices to staff of the Ministry of Women (MINIM). MINIM took part in a Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop to public sector staff.

• In line with the WFP-MINIM action plan, WFP supported MINIM with the translation of informative flyers on drug prevention and women’s rights to Miskito, Creole and Mayagna, ensuring the inclusion of some of the most vulnerable communities.

• With the objective of mitigating the impact of the pandemic for Nicaraguan families, WFP began the distribution of in vitro-plants, certified seeds, and tools to government institutions and beneficiaries in coordination with the Government of Nicaragua and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

• In August, WFP continued preparing for the2021 hurricane season, which is expected to be very active, to be able to respond most rapidly and effectively in the Caribbean Coast. In order to provide an efficient and context- appropriate response in all stages of an emergency, WFP is working with the nutrition expert to make adjustments to the contents of food packages and packaging to be able to respond to emergencies in different contexts and regions.

• As a part a sub-regional collaboration initiative, WFP experts on Information and Communication Technologies provided technical support to the National System for Prevention, Mitigation and Attention to Disasters (SINAPRED) to develop a 5-year telecommunications improvement plan, which also addresses emergency preparedness for the 2021 hurricane season.