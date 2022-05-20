WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, April 2022

2,374 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 17.6 m six months (May-October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 38% of total

188,502 people assisted* in April 2022

Operational Updates • In April, WFP distributed 2,374.5 mt of food through the school meal programme, reaching 182,000 children who receive a hot meal a day through the schoolyear. Also, 120,000 additional children living in the Dry Corridor, receive two meals a day during the lean season.

In April, WFP completed its annual planning process with the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Response (SINAPRED, for its Spanish acronym). Plans for 2022 include improving the emergency telecommunications network, developing a shared beneficiary registry to expand the coordination between relevant institutions, broadening the reach of the Early Warning System that covers other threats like landslides and floods.

In line with the telecommunications improvement plan developed with SINAPRED, 25 radios were purchased by WFP and delivered to this institution to strengthen its coordination capacities.

WFP is working with SINAPRED gathering lessons learned on the emergency response to Hurricanes Eta and Iota for designing evidence-based actions for preparedness and response to future disasters. In April, six interviews and 14 focus groups were conducted in Bilwi and Siuna in the North Caribbean Coast, including consultations with Indigenous communities to highlight traditional practices in emergency response.

Operational plans were completed with 26 smallholder farmer organizations to support activities around production, capacity strengthening, commercialization agricultural insurances, last-mile climate information services and a biofortification pilot.

Workshops on meteorology and interpretation of climate data, crop simulation models and agroclimatic information monitoring systems were carried out with 20 field technicians from ten smallholder farmer organizations.

WFP partnered with the Nicaraguan Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA, for its Spanish acronym) to provide 33 trainings on agricultural, biofertilizer and livestock management for smallholder farmers who received seeds and livestock to contribute to the recovery of their livelihoods.