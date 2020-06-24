WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

USD 68.4 m total requirements

Operational Updates

• COVID19: Nicaragua was one of the last countries in the region to report COVID19 positive cases, with the first one announced on 18 March 2020. To date, the Ministry of Health has only confirmed 16 cases. The Government’s measures are focusing on following up on the contacts of affected people, monitoring visitors coming into the country, and information campaigns to share COVID19 messages. However, as of now,

Nicaragua has not adopted confinement or emergency measures in response to the pandemic. Given the significant risks that the global crisis poses, WFP has been working to ensure the continuation of operations and keep supporting the people of Nicaragua in the context of COVID19. The Country Office has also been engaging with partners and donors to adjust ongoing activities and project to the current context, introducing protection measures and modifications to the implementation to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the beneficiaries, while responding to their food security needs.

• As schools remained open during April, WFP supported the implementation of school feeding in some of the most remote and impoverished communities in the Northern Autonomous Caribbean Coast (RACCN) and Jinotega. To do so, WFP assisted the Ministry of Education (PINE/MINED) in the introduction of rigorous biosecurity protocols along the entire supply chain, from the warehouse to the schools, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO/PAHO). This included measures, such as gradual food delivery, use of personal protection equipment, and hygiene protocols. WFP provided key supplies to better equip the warehouse, including water containers, disinfecting carpets, alcohol, hygiene items, and protection equipment. Additionally, WFP oversaw the delivery process at the warehouse to ensure the effective implementation of the protocols. This resulted in the safe delivery of the second distribution of the year, which will bring daily meals to over 182,000 preand primary school children through August. As a key social protection programme, school feeding provides much-needed support at a time of economic decline, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to nutritious food and alleviating the economic and food burden at home.

• In order to avoid the interruption of this important programme if schools close, WFP is also supporting the Ministry of Education (MINED) to prepare for a shift towards the take-home-rations modality. This could require tripling the ration, thus significantly increasing the funding requirements. WFP also stands ready to provide technical assistance to the Ministry to introduce the shift at the national level. To complement these efforts, WFP and UNICEF will support MINED’s plan to adjust the education system to the context of the pandemic, enhancing its capacities to deliver education at a distance and reinforcing the hygiene conditions at schools.

• Similarly, WFP is supporting the Government of Nicaragua in the design of a pandemic response, as part of its preparedness efforts. An inter-disciplinary group has been formed, comprised of national institutions, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and WFP. The group operates under the leadership and coordination of the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Response (SINAPRED). The aim is to be ready to respond if the situation worsens and results in restrictions in movements, closure of schools, and economic deterioration. The proposal focuses on assistance to the most vulnerable, including populations in the Dry Corridor, through adapted national social protection programmes.

• During April, WFP also continued to support women and men farmers, associated in farmer organizations, prioritizing the most essential activities of the productive cycle to adapt to the context of COVID19.

The aim is to ensure their sustained access to food and to improve their economic resilience, as the country experiences the impacts of an economic recession.

During April, the activities focused on developing production plans, strengthening post-harvest capacities, improving food handling and safety measures, and leveraging their demand to lower costs of agricultural inputs. WFP also provided technological support to improve the organizations’ electronic accounting systems, security conditions, and training modules. Importantly, WFP is also supporting the adoption of COVID19 plans and preventive measures in the farmer organizations to contain the risks of the pandemic. This includes enhancing the hygiene conditions, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, and disseminating information on prevention.