WFP Nicaragua Country Brief, April 2019

At the end of April, WFP began the second school feeding distribution of the year, together with the Ministry of Education, covering 60 school days. The school feeding programme is the largest national social protection programme in Nicaragua, reaching about 1.2 million children across the country. WFP supports its implementation in the Northern Autonomous Caribbean Coast (RACCN) and Jinotega and will directly support 178,000 pre-, primary, and secondary school children. The programme provides much needed support, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to nutritious food and at the same time providing incentives for children to stay in school. At times of economic hardship, it alleviates the food burden and economic pressures at home, preventing low-income households from adopting negative coping strategies, such as removing children from school.

WFP also continued its efforts to introduce nutritionsensitive actions into the school feeding programme. WFP is conducting a pilot activity for the fortification of 110 mt of rice, seeking to increase the consumption of fortified food by pupils and the demand for fortified rice by social protection programmes. During April, WFP identified local service providers to carry out the fortification process, which will be completed in June and distributed in the second half of the year to the targeted schools. During 2019, WFP will continue to advocate for the distribution of fortified rice at schools. It will also help generate greater awareness among parents and members of the school community of the importance of consuming fortified food to guarantee a satisfactory intake of vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients.