USAID Provides $5 Million in Additional Humanitarian Aid to Help Nicaraguans Affected by Hurricanes Iota and Eta

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $5 million in humanitarian assistance to help Nicaraguans affected by Hurricanes Iota and Eta. This brings the total U.S. humanitarian aid to respond to the storms in the Republic of Nicaragua to $6.6 million, and to nearly $53 million for the region.

USAID will fund the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to expand existing programs in water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as protect children and help them cope with the impact of the back-to-back hurricanes. USAID selected UNICEF because the organization and its independent humanitarian non-governmental partners are well-placed to reach Nicaraguans in need quickly and effectively, and with integrity.

This assistance for Nicaragua is one part of USAID’s broader effort to help Central Americans and Colombians after the hurricanes. In total, USAID has allocated nearly $53 million to help people in Nicaragua and the Republics of Honduras, Guatemala, and Colombia with emergency shelter, food, safe drinking water, hygiene supplies, urgent medical care, critical relief items, and protection for the most vulnerable.

Helping those in need is a core American value, and as the world's humanitarian leader, the United States remains committed to providing life-saving assistance to people affected by Hurricanes Iota and Eta.

For the latest updates on the U.S. Government’s response to the recent hurricanes in Central America, please visit this website.