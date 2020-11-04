UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone ETA-20, Population Exposure Analysis in Nicaragua, 4 November 2020

Overview

Tropical cyclone ETA-20 formed on 31 October 2020 over the Caribbean Sea east of Nicaragua with the maximum sustained winds up to 240 km/h. The category 4 Tropical Storm ETA-20 reached the coast of southern Puerto Cabezas in the afternoon of 3 November. With maximum sustained winds up to 240 km/h. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone ETA-20 can have a high humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 4 November 2020 00:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for the Nicaragua. About 3% of population of the Nicaragua living inside wind speed zone exceed 120 km/h, 5% living inside wind speed zone of 60-120 km/h and 30% living inside wind speed zone below 60 km/h