UNHCR Nicaragua Situation Fact Sheet (January - June 2020)

Overview

The number of persons infected with COVID-19 in Nicaragua continues to increase quickly and WHO has warned about the dire effect of the lack of prevention and control strategies in the country. In Honduras, Nicaraguan asylum seekers are using new irregular routes to exit their country as the increased military presence in the border has hindered access to territory through commonly known routes.To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Costa Rica closed its borders and asylum claims by Nicaraguans dropped dramatically (from a monthly average of over 4,000 to just over 20 in April and May). When mobility restrictions are lifted and borders open once again, we are every likely to see a surge in Nicaraguans fleeing the country. As a consequence of the continued mobility restrictions, there are limited economic activities in all the countries of asylum for Nicaraguans in the Central American region, leaving persons of concern unable to generate income, becoming more dependent on humanitarian assistance. Nicaraguan nationals have also experienced problems with obtaining identification documents and the impact on mental health has worsened due to COVID-19. Such circumstances have left many to consider returns to Nicaragua despite the dangerous conditions. In this context, various countries in Central America have opened humanitarian corridors for stranded Nicaraguans wanting to return to their country.

Reduced financial support limits the capacity to increase assistance in the region, especially in Costa Rica, where the funding level remained at 40% by early July 2020, and hinders UNHCR’s ability to prepare for a further influx in the coming months.