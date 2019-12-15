Nicaragua + 5 more

UNHCR Nicaragua Situation (December 2019)

Nicaragua has been in social and political crisis since April 2018. Human rights violations had forced nearly 90,000 Nicaraguans to flee by mid-2019. The majority have fled to neighbouring Costa Rica, where there are more than 46,000 registered asylum-seekers and 17,700 are waiting to formalize their claims. Among those seeking asylum are students, former public officials, opposition figures, journalists, doctors, human rights defenders and farmers. A significant number arrive in need of health care, psychological support, shelter and food assistance.　　

