21 Dec 2018

UN Women statement: Ensuring the protection of women human rights defenders in Nicaragua

Report
from UN Women
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original

UN Women expresses its concern in face of the acts of violence, intimidation and harassment against women human rights defenders and women’s organizations in Nicaragua. Several civil society organizations have been raided and their legal status withdrawn. This poses a serious threat to the right to defend human rights.

Putting an end to these acts of intimidation and threat and ensuring the protection of women human rights defenders and their rights, including the free exercise of their rights to expression and association, are priority areas for attention.

