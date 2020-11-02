Tropical Storm Eta Monitoring

Informative Bulletin No. 454-2020

The Executive Secretariat of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -SE-CONRED- maintains monitoring of Tropical Storm Eta, which is moving towards the coast of Nicaragua.

According to the National Hurricane Center of the United States -NHC-, for its acronym in English, the Tropical Storm continues to strengthen and move slowly.

Our scientific entity, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH- indicated in its informative capsule that this Storm has changed its course slightly, allowing its approach to Guatemala, which could favor the increase in rainfall in most of the territory national.

SE-CONRED will continue with the corresponding monitoring and informing the population about Eta's trajectory through its digital platforms.

The general population is recommended to follow the instructions provided by the authorities in their locality, review their Family Response Plan and have the 72-Hour Backpack for each family member. In a situation of Risk, Emergency or Disaster –RED- contact 119 of the CONRED.