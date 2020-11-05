Tropical Storm Eta: Information Bulletin no. 1

HIGHLIGHTS

As of Wednesday, 4 November, 7am EST, Eta is a tropical storm and will continue weakening over the next 48 hours or so, and the system should degenerate into remnant low tomorrow.

Although it is weakening, Eta will continue to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over portions of Central America.

According to the forecast, Eta is expected to move across the central portions of Honduras on Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

IFRC approved 439,928 Swiss francs (CHF) of DREF funds to the Nicaraguan Red Cross to support 2,000 families affected (10,000 people) with their emergency needs.

CONTEXT

Hurricane Eta

The National Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic, and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) of Copeco reported that Hurricane Eta degraded early this on November 4 to a Tropical Storm. The hurricane warning continues for sectors of the coast of Nicaragua, the border of Honduras/Nicaragua Sandy Bay and the surveillance of Tropical Storm of the northeast coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca, to the border Honduras/ Nicaragua, this means that conditions with winds over 175 Km/h are probable in the areas in mention within the next 06 hours, with waves that could reach between 4 to 7 feet high. Intermittent rains are predicted, accompanied by isolated electrical activity, with accumulations of 120 and 140 millimetres, with maximums of 150 to 200 in the mountains.

Heavy rainfall from Eta will lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Flash and river flooding are also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba.