16 Feb 2019

Statement by the OAS General Secretariat on Nicaragua, 15 February 2019

Report
from Organization of American States
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original

Yesterday, a delegation from the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States was present in Managua at the initiative of the Government of Nicaragua with the purpose of holding exploratory talks regarding the situation in the country.

In the context of the corresponding legal mandates and instruments, the delegation of the OAS General Secretariat proposed the release of political prisoners, the need for progress in the electoral political process and the importance of considering the recommendations of the Inter-American System, among other aspects.

The positions of the Government of Nicaragua on the aforementioned points were received. In this regard, the Government of Nicaragua stated that, in its opinion, the detainees have been subjected to due process and announced its intention to strengthen the electoral political process by 2021 within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

In this regard, the General Secretariat will wait in the event of being able to continue negotiations within the framework of the agenda proposed by the General Secretariat, and it was agreed to maintain a communication channel for this purpose.

Reference: E-007/19

