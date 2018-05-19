Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nicaragua

New York

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the start of a national dialogue led by the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. He also salutes the arrival of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in the country in support of the search for truth and justice. At the same time, the Secretary-General remains concerned about recent violence and calls on all Nicaraguans to abide by the rule of law, respect for human rights and the peaceful resolution of differences.