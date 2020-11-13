Situation Report: Hurricane Eta, November 6, 2020 | No. 2

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Eta made landfall November 4 in northern Nicaragua as a Category Four storm and continued overland engulfing the entirety of Honduras. It has since passed through Guatemala and Belize out towards Cuba, leaving behind sustained rain, flooding and landslides throughout Central America. More than 360,000 people are directly affected in Honduras and 30,000 people have been evacuated in Nicaragua. Many find themselves in shelters.

Cocoa crops are wiped out incurring a huge loss for farmers during the first week of the harvest season.

The Government of Honduras has declared a national emergency and requested assistance from the international community. Some of the affected regions are in rural, hard to access locations making response, communication and sustained recovery difficult. Major cities have also been affected, adding a complicated layer to the response. Efforts for search, rescue and recovery have begun, as thousands of homes are determined to have been destroyed due to landslides and flooding. This has left thousands of people packed in to shelters in the middle of the COVID pandemic.

Early indications also imply loss of life in in the region despite mass evacuations by authorities. Other needs initially identified include water, sanitation, hygiene, health, shelter and both food and other essential items.

ACTIONS TAKEN AND NEXT STEPS

Lutheran World Relief has deployed its Humanitarian Assistance team to launch a response. While still assessing the situation with partners, the initial response will focus on the immediate needs of those staying in shelters within San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Distribution of hygiene kits to help prevent a COVID outbreak and other essential goods is anticipated. Long-term recovery efforts are also planned to assist LWR Cocoa farmers who have been devastated by this storm.