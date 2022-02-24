Situation of human rights in Nicaragua - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/23) (Advance edited version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda item 2 Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/2, provides an overview of the human rights situation in Nicaragua from 1 January to 31 December 2021. The report includes recommendations that complement those made in previous reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Nicaragua (A/HRC/42/18 and A/HRC/46/21).

I. Introduction