Nicaragua
Situation of human rights in Nicaragua - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/23) (Advance edited version)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-ninth session
28 February–1 April 2022
Agenda item 2 Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Summary
The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/2, provides an overview of the human rights situation in Nicaragua from 1 January to 31 December 2021. The report includes recommendations that complement those made in previous reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Nicaragua (A/HRC/42/18 and A/HRC/46/21).
I. Introduction
In its resolution 46/2, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to report on the situation of human rights in Nicaragua, including by preparing a comprehensive written report that assesses progress and challenges regarding that situation and presenting it to the Council at its forty-ninth session. The present report highlights the main human rights issues observed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) from 1 January to 31 December 2021, with particular attention paid to human rights violations in the electoral context.
Since August 2018, the OHCHR Regional Office for Central America has only been able to monitor the human rights situation in Nicaragua remotely, despite repeated requests for access. During the period under review, OHCHR conducted 143 interviews with victims and witnesses of human rights violations, and other sources. OHCHR also held 192 meetings with civil society organizations and international community representatives and analysed documents from governmental and non-governmental sources. It sent six communications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting information about the human rights situation in Nicaragua, including about the Government’s efforts to protect human rights. The Government responded to those communications by rejecting the legitimacy of its human rights monitoring, but without providing the information requested.
The findings set out in the present report have been documented and corroborated in compliance with established OHCHR methodology. OHCHR exercised due diligence to assess the credibility and reliability of all sources and cross-checked the information gathered to verify its validity. It sought informed consent from the sources whom it interviewed and took all appropriate measures to protect their identities and ensure confidentiality. OHCHR assessed the information it collected in the light of international human rights norms and standards and relevant domestic legislation.