06 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Welcomes Organization of American States Declaration in Support of Nicaragua’s People, End to Violence

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19075-HR/5395
6 JUNE 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the 5 June declaration of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) “in support of the people of Nicaragua”, which calls on the Government and all members of society to engage constructively in dialogue to address the country’s challenges and to stop all forms of violence.

The Secretary-General is encouraged that the Government is working with OAS on electoral issues, as well as with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on the establishment of a group of international independent experts to investigate the recent violence and expresses his solidarity with the people of Nicaragua.

The United Nations system stands ready to provide technical support to the dialogue mediated by the Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Conference and to the Inter‑American Commission on Human Rights initiatives.

For information media. Not an official record.

