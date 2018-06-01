Secretary-General Condemns Ongoing Violence in Nicaragua

SG/SM/19063

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the ongoing violence in Nicaragua, particularly the killing of a number of protestors during demonstrations in Managua on 30 May.

The Secretary-General welcomes the recent announcement on the establishment of a panel of experts of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to investigate the violence and urges the Government to ensure protection and freedom of expression to peaceful demonstrators.

The Secretary-General calls on the Nicaraguan Government to favourably consider the requests of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to visit the country.

The United Nations is available to assist national dialogue efforts to strengthen the rule of law, respect for human rights and the peaceful resolution of differences.

