01 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Condemns Ongoing Violence in Nicaragua

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19063

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the ongoing violence in Nicaragua, particularly the killing of a number of protestors during demonstrations in Managua on 30 May.

The Secretary-General welcomes the recent announcement on the establishment of a panel of experts of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to investigate the violence and urges the Government to ensure protection and freedom of expression to peaceful demonstrators.

The Secretary-General calls on the Nicaraguan Government to favourably consider the requests of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to visit the country.

The United Nations is available to assist national dialogue efforts to strengthen the rule of law, respect for human rights and the peaceful resolution of differences.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.