INTRODUCTION

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred at 16:25:07 (UTC) on 6 January 2022, 56.8 km (35.3 mi) S of Corinto, Nicaragua; 57.7 km (35.9 mi) SSW of León, Nicaragua and 63 km (39.1 mi) SW of La Paz Centro, Nicaragua. Initial estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the event at 11.975°N, 87.118°W, and at a depth of 21.7 km (13.5 mi) – Figure 1.